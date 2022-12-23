SA remains water scarce despite sharp increases in reservoirs due to rainfall

The Department has urged people to exercise extreme caution near places of water as the country's dams fill up.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department said South Africa's water levels rose tremendously due to the recent heavy rainfall.

This comes after weeks of hard-hitting thunderstorms and severe flash floods that swept through low-lying parts of the country, claiming dozens of lives.

Department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said that water supply systems have also increased countrywide.

"The department's weekly hydrology report indicates a sharp increase in water levels in our countries' reservoirs from last week's 91.6% to 94.6% this week. This is a huge improvement compared to last year's 88.4% national average mark at this time. Despite this reprieve provided by this rainfall season, we remain a water-scarce country."