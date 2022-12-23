SA lacking minimum number of doctors needed at govt hospitals - Sama

Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama), Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, said that South Africa was already experiencing a shortage of doctors in hospitals and the Health Department was fueling challenges by not accommodating qualified doctors by availing posts.

JOHANNESBURG - Vice-chairperson and spokesperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama), Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, said that the country lacked the critical minimum number of doctors needed at government hospitals.

This comes after Sama revealed that there was trouble, once again, with the placements of over 200 post-community service doctors next year who could face unemployment.

"If we add numbers to the doctors, then we are protecting them from burnout. So they need to deliver quality service. We don't expect one doctor to see 120 patients a day and think that we are going to get quality from that. We're doing it to protect the system, we're doing it to protect the doctors themselves."

Mzukwa said that the trend of South African doctors moving abroad was set to continue with the limited positions offered to them for next year, adding that the department was not moving swiftly to address the challenge.

"They're wasting time on talking and writing statements that are gathering dust and not implementing what they're supposed to be implementing. If we are told that we going towards the NHI, our understanding is that it should be populating our hospitals with our doctors and nurses in preparation for that time. We can't be talking about the unemployment of doctors every time."