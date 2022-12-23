SA holidaymakers warned of snaking traffic across national roads

Friday, a day before Christmas eve, is expected to be one of the busiest days on the roads, and drivers are warned of high traffic volumes on major routes.

JOHANNESBURG - Festive holidaymakers have been warned to brace for heavy delays and snaking traffic across the country on Friday as people travel home to loved ones for Christmas.

Friday, a day before Christmas eve, is expected to be one of the busiest days on the roads, and drivers are warned of high traffic volumes on major routes.

In Limpopo, the Department of Transport warned of queuing traffic along the N1 and N11.

Spokesperson Tidimalo Chauke: “Traffic volumes are expected to increase significantly on major routes and business districts across the province today [Friday]. These include the N1 northbound from Gauteng towards the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina. The N11, Groblersbrug Border Post as you’re getting to Botswana, the R101, R81.”

The N3 Toll Concession was also anticipating peak traffic conditions on the N3 toll from Johannesburg to Durban.

Operational Manager Thania Dhoogra of the N3 Toll Concession said they were seeing “1,500 vehicles an hour heading southbound, we are also seeing heavy traffic coming northbound just under 1,400 vehicles…”