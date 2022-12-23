Pretoria police forums call on Cele for more manpower to fight crime

They say it has become difficult to monitor and fight crime in their communities - especially during the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - Community police forums in Pretoria are calling for the police service to provide them with adequate resources to assist in the fight against crime in the capital.

This comes as Police Minister Bheki Cele conducted an inspection on the progress of the festive season safety operations on Friday.

A number of community police forum officials gathered at a sport ground in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, as they patiently waited for Cele to address their challenges.

As the Tshwane Metro Police Department, the police service and other law enforcement agencies welcomed Cele with a parade CPF member in Soshanguve - Colleen Sehale said he hopes the Minister acts quickly in increasing police capacity.

"We really need a police station; it is one of the most important things we need in our area. There are people who need to certify documents, so they have to travel."

He said contact crimes are an issue in Soshanguve and need to be addressed as soon as possible.

"It's people that are killed during the night. During the day, some are mugged, and some are house and business break ins."

Cele visited crime hotspots across the north of Pretoria on Friday.