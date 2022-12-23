Prasa boosts security over festive period

The agency said it's ramped up operational plans and improved terminal capacity at its busiest stations as hundreds of thousands of people pass through Prasa's stations during the busy festive season period.

JOHANNESBURG - Rail agency Prasa said that it had bolstered safety and security measures for Metrorail passengers and people making use of its bus terminals.

The agency said that it had ramped up operational plans and improved terminal capacity at its busiest stations as hundreds of thousands of people pass through Prasa's stations during the busy festive season period.

"The safety and security of travellers and patrons remain our key priority. Our security plans have been bolstered with an adjusted security plan and more resources to meet the additional travellers and their safety," said Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda.

Makanda said that regular security announcements were also being made to remind travellers to be vigilant.

"Our visible patrols are more frequent throughout the day and night. The creation of the additional terminus for the new bus operators allows for a safe, controlled and orderly space for passengers and the bus operators."