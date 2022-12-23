Poor-quality coal compromises power stations, says outgoing Eskom CEO De Ruyter

Addressing issues at the utility's creaking power plants, De Ruyter said that several power stations were underperforming due to poor quality coal.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter briefed the nation on the announcement of the power utility's results for the year.

He said Eskom was on track to modify some of its infrastructure that contributed to relentless hours of power cuts.

“The boiler modifications were completed at all six Medupi units, also on preceding units one to four. Kusile unit five was delayed by a year due to a gas air heater fire earlier this year. We anticipate that we should be able to return that unit to being synchronised to the grid by August [or] September of next year. Of course, this further exacerbates the generation capacity shortfall that we anticipate for calendar year 2023.”

This came as the utility faced a litany of court cases on Friday regarding its inconsistent electricity supply, while thousands of South African households wait to find out whether they will be able to light their Christmas trees.