N1 accident leaves 1 dead, several injured

CAPE TOWN - A man has died, and several others have been left injured in an early morning accident on the N1 highway.

In the early hours of Friday morning, between Matjiesfontein and Laingsburg, a taxi suffered a tyre burst and rolled.

It's understood the vehicle was carrying 15 passengers, including four children, from Langa in Cape Town to Centane in the Eastern Cape.

"One person was killed, five including two children suffered very serious injuries - one suffered serious injuries, six were moderately injured, and seven slightly injured," said the Western Cape transport department's Jandre Bakker.

He urged drivers to conduct regular inspections of their vehicles before making any trip.

"Drivers are edged to check tyres are in a road worth condition and correctly inflated for the load that they are transporting."

The roadway has since been open, with no reported delays.