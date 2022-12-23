It's over: After expulsion, Niehaus ends 43-year association with ANC

The former spokesperson of the now disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association announced on Friday morning that he won't be appealing his recent expulsion from the party. Instead, he would be formally severing all ties with the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus said the party's latest national elective conference, which saw Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as president, was the final straw for him.

The former spokesperson of the now disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association announced on Friday morning that he won't be appealing his recent expulsion from the party. Instead, he would be formally severing all ties with the ANC.

Niehaus said this would end 43 years of membership of the former liberation movement.

During those 43 years, he worked in several highly prominent jobs, including as the spokesperson for the ANC and former President Nelson Mandela, and more recently he spoke on behalf of the MK Military Veterans Association until its disbandment last year.

In 1983, Niehaus was sentenced to 15 years in jail by the apartheid government after being convicted of high treason.

After 1994, he worked in Parliament and served on a number of portfolio committees as an ANC MP.

A fraud scandal in 2009, which involved him forging signatures while working for the Gauteng provincial government, led to him stepping down from the public space.

Allegations also emerged that he had faked his mother's death and claimed he was waiting for an inheritance, to get out of paying millions of rand in debt.

Niehaus resurfaced in 2017 as spokesperson of the MKMVA and as a staunch supporter of the failed presidential bid of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

And over the past few years, Niehaus has been a vocal supporter of former president, Jacob Zuma.

He was expelled from the ruling party after it found him guilty of violating rule 25 of its constitution based on his inflammatory comments at Nkandla and Estcourt last year after Zuma's arrest for contempt of court.

In his farewell statement on Friday morning, Niehaus said his relationship with the party was beyond repair.