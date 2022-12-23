'It's embarrassing,' say SA students 'stranded' in Russia after funding collapse

The students are enrolled in various courses including aviation, engineering, medicine and information technology.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 200 South African medical students are expected to face a heart-breaking Christmas as they find themselves stranded in Russia.

The Mpumalanga Department of Education allegedly failed to pay for their tuition and accommodation.

A spokesperson for the group of students - Hayley Reichert, released a statement on Friday.

In it, she said the students were asked to raise their own funds or they will be deported, despite not completing their degrees.

Reichert said tuition for 47 students was paid while the bill for their accommodation, transport and meals was yet to be settled.

Problems apparently started in 2021, when the contract of a service provider tasked with the upkeep of the students expired.

The Mpumalanga provincial government apparently did not renew the contract.

One of the students who spoke to Eyewitness News on the condition of anonymity said they feel let down by the South African government.

“They said we should return back home. Some of us spent four to five years here and now we have to return home. It’s very embarrassing what is happening with our government and our country."

Earlier in December, the Mpumalanga Education Department said it suspended a chief director within its organisation after finding a series of financial violations in the programme.