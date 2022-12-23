Gauteng hospitals set for beefed up security after Bara copper pipe theft

After disruptions at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, which were caused by stolen copper pipes, the Gauteng Health Department said that it intended to improve the security.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that the department planned to beef up security at the province's hospitals.

The decision comes after copper pipes were stolen at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital this week.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said that although there was security, it was still not enough to keep both patients and staff safe.

There’ve been calls from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the advocacy group, Progressive Health Forum, to look into the security at public hospitals.

The department said that some cameras in the hospital were not working and this made it difficult to identify the suspects who stole the copper pipes.

Provincial Health MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko: "We do have security but here and there in some of the hospitals, we don't have CCTV cameras. We're going to install those so that we can close up these holes."

The MEC said that Tembisa Hospital would also be prioritised for the security upgrades.

She added that during her visit to the hospital, she was informed that there was a big problem with cellphones going missing.

The department said that the copper pipes which were stolen had now been replaced.