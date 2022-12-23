Fans wish Mampintsha a speedy recovery after musician suffers stroke

The 40-year-old suffered a stroke following a performance with the multi-award-winning group Big Nuz.

CAPE TOWN – Social media has been flooded with well wishes and prayers for musician and producer, Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo.

The 40-year-old Big Nuz group member was hospitalised following a stroke.

“The star as he is affectionately known as Mampintsha, from multi-award-winning group Big Nuz has suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz. He is currently in hospital receiving medical attention and is under doctors observation,” read a statement from record label Afrotainment.

“We ask that you keep him in your prayers. Afrotainment wishes him a speedy recovery and we cannot wait for him to rock our stages again,” the statement went on to say.

Mampintsha is married to gqom artist, Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane . They have one child together.

The family has asked for privacy during this time.

