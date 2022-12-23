Eskom records R12.3bn net loss in 2022, down 51% from 2021

While this is still a considerable figure, De Ruyter said the current financial results show an improvement across all profitability metrics.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said the power utility recorded a R12.3 billion net loss in this financial year ending March 2022 - an improvement from R25 billion in 2021.

He made the announcement on Friday following the power utility's annual general meeting.

“Sales volumes were moderately up after a recovery and demand following the COVID pandemic. Then we saw the balance sheets continue to show some improvement. But…we spent approximately R70 billion on both repayment of debt as well as interest pay.”