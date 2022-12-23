Eskom eases load shedding to Stage 3 on Christmas eve, no word on Christmas Day

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday announced a downgrade of load shedding on Christmas eve.

But the load shedding status on Christmas Day is yet to be determined.

The power utility said: "Stage 4 load shedding is currently being implemented. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Saturday morning until 5am on Sunday morning."

Eskom said it would confirm Christmas Day power cuts based on the state of the national power grid.