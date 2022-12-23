Eskom doesn't notify residents about load reduction, City of Ekurhuleni

The municipality sent an urgent letter to the power utility - seeking clarity on the issue.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Executive Mayor for the City of Ekurhuleni Brandon Pretorius on Friday said Eskom cannot keep implementing load reduction without communicating with them on when and why it's targetting certain areas.

Several areas have been crippled by prolonged and unannounced power cuts.

Pretoria said load reduction was not being implemented in specific lines but, instead, consistently throughout the city.

This is over and above the load shedding schedule.

He said the municipality's infrastructure is failing: "When you've got a technician working on an outage, we now have to dispatch other teams to go and have a look and make sure that the Eskom supply that has failed and not the municipality supply. No one can adequately plan or preempt any repairs that would have to be done on the areas because we do not receive any schedules or any notifications from Eskom when it comes to the implementation of load reduction."