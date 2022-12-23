ConCourt to rule on bid to stop Eskom from reducing power to 2 municipalities

In 2020, the power utility restricted supply to the Ngwathe and Lekwa municipalities. Ngwathe encompasses Parys and Vredefort in the Free State and Lekwa includes Standerton in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is on Friday set to rule on a bid from two community groups to interdict Eskom from reducing their bulk power supply to their municipalities.

This was as a result of the municipalities exceeding notified maximum demands they and Eskom had previously agreed to, landing them in the red with more than R2 billion worth of penalties against their names.

This led to rotational load shedding, which saw some areas without power for up to 22 hours a day.

The Vaal River Development Association and the Lekwa Ratepayers’ Association described it as an “unfolding human and environmental catastrophe”.

Untreated sewage leaked into one of Gauteng’s main water sources and essential services were kneecapped.

That same year, the two groups secured an interdict from the high court in Pretoria against Eskom, pending an application to review and set aside its decision.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld the interdict earlier this year.

It found the relationship between Eskom and the municipalities fell within the ambit of the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act.

As such, it found they were “required to make reasonable efforts in good faith” to settle their disputes”, but had not done so in this case.

The SCA found Eskom couldn’t unilaterally reduce the bulk electricity supply, as a result.

Eskom’s position was that the actions it took were in line with its contracts with the municipalities.

It said residents should be directing their gripes with the respective municipalities.

The utility was pinning its hopes on the Constitutional Court - the last avenue available to it, to overturn the interdict.