ConCourt rules against Eskom reducing electricity to 2 municipalities

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by Eskom against an interdict barring the power utility from reducing electricity supplies to two municipalities in the Free State and Mpumalanga.

In 2020, the Vaal River Development Association and the Lekwa Ratepayers’ Association took Eskom to court after it capped electricity supply to the Ngwathe and Lekwa municipalities in line with the notified maximum demands (NMDs) previously agreed to with the municipalities.

However, the municipalities exceeded their NMDs, landing them in massive debt, with more than R2 billion worth of penalties against their names.

The result was extended power cuts, which led to untreated sewage leaking into the Vaal River system - one of Gauteng’s main water sources - and essential services being kneecapped.

The High Court in Pretoria interdicted Eskom from reducing power supplies to the two municipalities, which cover the towns of Parys, Vredefort and Standerton, among others.

Eskom fought back, but earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Eskom's appeal.

And on Friday the Constitutional Court followed suit.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said that residents were subject to a situation that violated several of their human rights

“through no fault of their own”, highlighting the fact that the affected residents were pre-paid electricity customers.

He said that their power was cut without any notice from Eskom or any opportunity to consult and that this was a contravention of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act.

He said he was satisfied that the organisations proved that several of their constitutional rights were infringed.

Madlanga said that he had no doubt that the balance of convenience favoured the residents.