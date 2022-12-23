CoCT urges residents to be mindful of food waste this festive season

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has pleaded with residents and businesses to be mindful of food waste during the Christmas season.

The metro said food waste is one of the largest contributors of global warming through landfill gas production as food decomposes.

Landfill gas largely consists of methane - the global warming potential of which is nearly 25 times greater than that of carbon dioxide.

The city also pointed out that food waste negatively contributes to food security.

In response, a food system programme has been created which includes efforts to reduce food waste by the Urban Waste Management Directorate and other public and private stakeholders.

The city said it has already distributed more than 28,500 home-composting containers to residents across the metro, free of charge.