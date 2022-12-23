CoCT police arrest two women for illegal possession of ammunition and drugs

The pair was nabbed at a house in Meltonrose near Eersteriver.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town metro police on Friday arrested two women for the illegal possession of firearms, drugs and ammunition.

The city's spokesperson for safety and security Ruth Solomons said they found various quantities of drugs.

"During a search of a structure in the backyard, we found various quantities of tik and crushed mandrax, nearly R4,000 in cash, 27 rounds of ammunition, and a 30 special revolver. Two women, aged 37 and 40, were taken into custody at Kleinvlei Saps [South African Police Service]."

Solomons added that more arrests took place in Bonteheuwel on the same day.

"Officers arrested a thirty-one-year-old male, and a thirty-nine-year-old female for the illegal possession of ammunition after recovering a dozen rounds during a search of the property."