Christmas Day may be free of power cuts, predicts energy analyst

JOHANNESBURG - Energy analyst Hartmut Winkler has predicted that Christmas Day may be free of power cuts as demand for electricity usually reduces on the day, with the majority of shops and factories being closed.

With Christmas just two days away, the country remains at stage four after enduring the eight to twelve-hour power cuts at stage six earlier in the week.

Winkler said that the power utility still faced threats of sabotage and aging infrastructure.

He added that the new board needed to ensure that generation capacity was bolstered.

"Moving into next year, we are getting into a situation where I am expecting there will be more load shedding than before and this has little to do with who one puts in as the new CEO. The main problem is the development aspect and that we just need more power generation to come on board. The old ones are getting older... we just need new ones to take their place, that's where ultimately the challenge is."