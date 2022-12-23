Cele to speak to ministers about living conditions in Khayelitsha

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Khayelitsha as part of his Safer Festive Season Campaign Roadshow. The minister added that he would share the issues of the people from Site C with the respective government departments.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he would speak to the respective ministers about the bad living conditions he witnessed in Site C, Khayelitsha on Thursday.

Cele visited Khayelitsha as part of his Safer Festive Season Campaign Roadshow.

The minister took the time to speak to residents to hear their concerns.

Crime is not the only challenge residents or Site C are faced with - the issue of housing was also raised.

The minister said that as a government representative, he was obligated to listen to the people.

"Beyond policing, one aunt was adamant to say when it rains, their rooms, their accommodation, turns to be some form of a pool. But they also say there are taps that sometimes are empty. They talk about the cars that enter their house, I don't how it happens," Cele said.

"I have just met a group of people here who want to speak to the minister of health or MEC for health that they work in the health sector, but they are not recognised. So, they are quite many, it's a mixed bag of things, as they see a person from the government, they don't care what you do, they put and pour every other thing."