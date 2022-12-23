Cape Town Jazz Festival postponed for a year

The much-loved music extravaganza was planned for the 17th and 18th of March next year.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town International Jazz Festival will be delayed by almost a year, event organisers confirmed on Friday.

The much-loved music extravaganza was planned for the 17th and 18th of March 2023.

But now the festival - referred to as “Africa's Grandest Gathering” - will be held on the 23rd and 24th of February 2024.

The organisers of the festival, espAfrika, said several factors influenced the difficult decision.

They include a series of unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges, coupled with the uncertainty around the energy supply.

Those who purchased tickets from Ticketmaster may either retain them for the 2024 event or obtain a full refund from the website at ticketmaster.co.za