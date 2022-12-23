Traveller arrested at CTIA for possession of heroin worth nearly R500,000

Officers profiling passengers noticed the nervous suspect, while he was waiting for his flight in the departure hall.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected heroin smuggler will spend Christmas behind bars in Cape Town.

The 50-year-old was caught at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday with drugs worth nearly half-a-million rand.

Officers profiling passengers noticed the nervous suspect, while he was waiting for his flight in the departure hall.

Cape Town police's Malcolm Pojie: "Members approached the suspect to verify his passport and travelling documents. During the interview that was conducted, he appeared to be more agitated, which created more suspicion and led officers to inspect his luggage. Upon checking the luggage, they discovered two kilograms of heroin and concealed in the false compartment inside the lining of his suitcase."

The accused will remain behind bars until his next court appearance next Thursday for a formal bail application.