Zozibini Tunzi calls on SAns to encourage govt to end hunger

The Former Miss Universe and Food Forward SA are calling on thousands of citizens to sign a petition to convince the government to implement a Food Donations Policy.

CAPE TOWN – Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Food Forward SA are calling on citizens to help end hunger in South Africa.

They’re looking for at least 100,000 people to sign a petition to convince the government to implement a Food Donations Policy.

“Currently South Africa is one of the few countries in the world that do not have a Food Donations Policy. Because of this, we see over 10 million tons of good quality food getting lost or being wasted annually,” said Tunzi in a video posted on social media.

“Now in order for the Parliament to even look at this policy, we would need about 100,000 signatures,” she explained.

1/2 The donation of #surplusfood is a critical solution to alleviate hunger and mitigate climate change🍽️🌍

A food donations policy will help strengthen our food system and govern food donations in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/DnE4TjSVnl ' FoodForward SA (@FoodForwardSA) November 17, 2022

According to Food Forward SA, the largest food redistribution organisation in the country, the policy will improve food security at the household level and end malnutrition.