Go

Zozibini Tunzi calls on SAns to encourage govt to end hunger

The Former Miss Universe and Food Forward SA are calling on thousands of citizens to sign a petition to convince the government to implement a Food Donations Policy.

Picture credit: Zozibini Tunzi/Instagram
Picture credit: Zozibini Tunzi/Instagram
22 December 2022 14:18

CAPE TOWN – Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Food Forward SA are calling on citizens to help end hunger in South Africa.

They’re looking for at least 100,000 people to sign a petition to convince the government to implement a Food Donations Policy.

“Currently South Africa is one of the few countries in the world that do not have a Food Donations Policy. Because of this, we see over 10 million tons of good quality food getting lost or being wasted annually,” said Tunzi in a video posted on social media.

“Now in order for the Parliament to even look at this policy, we would need about 100,000 signatures,” she explained.

According to Food Forward SA, the largest food redistribution organisation in the country, the policy will improve food security at the household level and end malnutrition.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA