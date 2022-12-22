WC traffic officials prepared for Christmas weekend congestion

The Western Cape Transport Department expressed concern as statistics show 82 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence and 13 pedestrians were killed in crashes over the past week.

CAPE TOWN - Traffic officials are prepared for the Christmas weekend as scores of motorists are expected to various holiday destinations.

The Safely Home campaign's theme for the holiday period is ‘Alcohol and Roads Don’t Mix’.

The Department's Jandre Bakker said more than 300 roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations were held across the province between 12 and 18 December - and are expected to continue.

“39,283 vehicles were stopped and checked, a total of 14,308 fines were issued for various traffic violations, 42 vehicles were impounded and 222 were discontinued for unroadworthiness.”

Bakker said drinking and driving remained a problem.

“While we are grateful to our provincial traffic officers for arresting a number of drunk drivers, that very number is concerning to us. It is unacceptable that a small number of irresponsible drivers are compromising road safety for all road users. Consuming alcohol, even in small amounts, and then walking, cycling, or driving is very dangerous.”