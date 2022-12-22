Vandalism & land invasion hampering housing development - WC dept

The department said that more than 100 newly constructed houses were vandalised by illegal occupiers across the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department said that its efforts on housing development were being hampered by vandalism and land invasion.

It said that over R100 million had been spent in the past three years to secure the houses from vandalism and invasion.

The department's spokesperson, Graig-Lee Smith, said that an additional R24 million was spent this year alone.

"The impact of invasions and illegal occupation of BNGs results in the damaging of the units that cost the department additional funds to fix and secure the projects. It can take up to three months and more to fix those damages, it also delays service delivery to the rightful owners of the houses."