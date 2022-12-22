Unemployment pushes SA doctors abroad, says SA Medical Association

There's trouble brewing over the placement of post-community service doctors, once again, with at least 225 facing unemployment come January.

JOHANNESBURG - Vice-chairperson and spokesperson of the South African Medical Association Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said the country's medical fraternity is undergoing a brain drain.

Mzukwa said the employment struggles new doctors face locally are pushing them abroad.

There's trouble brewing over the placement of post-community service doctors, once again, with at least 225 facing unemployment come January.

This is according to the South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu).

Problems with finding posts for new doctors are perennial in South Africa, and Mzukwa said against the backdrop of the dire shortage of doctors in the country, this is a concern.

“We are also preparing for the NHI [National Health Insurance]. Our understanding is we should be making sure there's enough personnel on the ground.”

He said this isn't the case, though.

“That's not what we're seeing now, for the past few years we've been seeing doctors finishing community service, getting unemployed, they just go abroad - this tells me we are training for other countries.”