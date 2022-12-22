Go

Third installment of Magic Mike movie to hit cinemas in 2023

If the teaser posters and trailer are anything to go by, the third film in the franchise - 'Magic Mike’s Last Dance' will see sultry scenes between Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek.

PICTURE CREDIT: Magic Mike's Last Dance/imdb.com
22 December 2022 16:35

CAPE TOWN –Magic Mike fans are said to be in for a treat come 2023.

According to the movie’s synopsis, Mike Lane takes to the stage, once again, when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida.

Hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse - and an agenda of her own.

With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hayek described her character as a strong woman.

"You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around," she said.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is set to be released in February 2023.

