Ramaphosa will head to court if Zuma summons not withdrawn - Magwenya

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday confirmed that the nolle prosequi certificate that Jacob Zuma relies on, which refers to 'any person' connected to the Billy Downer matter, doesn’t cover Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - The president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that the latest developments in former President Jacobs Zuma’s private prosecution bid against President Cyril Ramaphosa affirmed their position that it was an abuse of the court process.

This is a lethal blow to his case, with a nolle prosequi certificate being a prerequisite for the institution of a private prosecution.

As Magwenya says, the president has from the get-go labelled the private prosecution bid abusive.

"The confirmation by the NPA of the invalidity of the nolle prosequi certificate that Mr Zuma has relied upon further confirms our position that this is an abuse of the private prosecution process. It further affirms our position that this act is unwarranted and it’s procedurally flawed on Mr Zuma’s side."

Ramaphosa has threatened to approach the courts to have the summons set aside unless Zuma withdraws it and Magwenya said that this was still the plan.

"On the side of the president, if Mr Zuma does not withdraw his summons, the president will have no choice but to seek relief from the courts to have the summons set aside and will also seek punitive costs against Mr Zuma."