Ramaphosa should be thinking about reshuffling his Cabinet, says ANC's Mbalula

The party finalised its 87-member ANC NEC on Wednesday, with notable absentees who currently serve in Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that President Cyril Ramaphosa should be thinking about reshuffling his Cabinet following the governing party’s national elective conference.

The party finalised its 87-member ANC NEC on Wednesday, with notable absentees who currently serve in Cabinet.

READ MORE:

• ANC veterans Nzimande and Gordhan lose out on NEC positions

• New ANC NEC list sees more women than men

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu were among the high-profile ANC members who weren’t re-elected to the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences.

Mbalula said that he would be engaging the president on his Cabinet.

"The president should be applying his mind about his Cabinet and as the secretary-general, I will have a discussion with him but it is his prerogative. He’s got to think about Cabinet. If he is not thinking about it, that would be reckless of him to do that. He is and should be thinking about it, how to strengthen the executive because from our side, I want a Cabinet that is breathing life into society."