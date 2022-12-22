Police not soldiers should be protecting Eskom's infrastructure, says Modise

She said the lack of energy due to criminality had the potential to “ferment uprisings” and destroy the economy.

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, on Thursday said police should ideally be protecting and apprehending those sabotaging Eskom’s infrastructure, not soldiers.

Modise was responding to questions on the deployment of the defence force at various Eskom power plants.

This week, the defence department said that soldiers would be stationed at the Camden, Tutuka, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations until threats of criminality subsided.

This followed the announcement by The Presidency that South African National Defence Force troops would be deployed to protect Eskom’s infrastructure.

However, Modise said soldiers were not trained for this type of work.

“Yes, we will be available to make sure that the economy continues to grow, and we continue to have our standing amongst other nations. Do we want this role internally? No, we don’t want to. Soldiers are not trained for this. It is police work, but where necessary we will step in and handover to the relevant authorities.”

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Minerals and Energy said there were at least 10 soldiers stationed at each of the four power stations.