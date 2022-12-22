Go

New local telenovela centres around dynasty, polygamy and jealousy

'Gqeberha: The Empire' promises gripping storylines and mouth-watering plot twists.

Picture credit: Gqeberha: The Empire / Mzansi Magic/Instagram
Picture credit: Gqeberha: The Empire / Mzansi Magic/Instagram
22 December 2022 10:17

CAPE TOWN – Gripping storylines and mouth-watering plot twists.

That’s the promise from the creators of South Africa’s new telenovela - Gqeberha: The Empire.

The telenovela, filmed entirely in the Eastern Cape, is about a man who seemingly has it all: family, love, money, power, glory and respect.

It follows themes of dynasty, family, love, betrayal, polygamy and jealousy.

Gqeberha: The Empire replaces The Queen, which comes to an end after seven seasons.

The star-studded cast of the new soapie includes Zikhona Sodlaka (The Wife, Blood Psalms); Zandile Msutwana (Grootboom & Sons, The Queen); Mbulelo Grootboom (Wounds, Suidooster); Kay Bikitsha (The Queen); Phila Madlingozi (Isikizi, The Queen); Anele Matoti (Recipes for Love and Murder, Wounds); and Akhenime Mfenyana.

The telenovela is produced by multi-award-winning Tshedza Pictures, who also brought us The River, The Republic, and Legacy.

Gqeberha: The Empire premiers on 16 January 2023 at 9pm on Mzansi Magic.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA