New local telenovela centres around dynasty, polygamy and jealousy

'Gqeberha: The Empire' promises gripping storylines and mouth-watering plot twists.

That’s the promise from the creators of South Africa’s new telenovela - Gqeberha: The Empire.

The telenovela, filmed entirely in the Eastern Cape, is about a man who seemingly has it all: family, love, money, power, glory and respect.

It follows themes of dynasty, family, love, betrayal, polygamy and jealousy.

New year, new telenovela – 2023 will kick off on a high note when Mzansi Magic premieres the telenovela #GqeberhaTheEmpire on the 16th of January. ' Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) December 20, 2022

Gqeberha: The Empire replaces The Queen, which comes to an end after seven seasons.

The star-studded cast of the new soapie includes Zikhona Sodlaka (The Wife, Blood Psalms); Zandile Msutwana (Grootboom & Sons, The Queen); Mbulelo Grootboom (Wounds, Suidooster); Kay Bikitsha (The Queen); Phila Madlingozi (Isikizi, The Queen); Anele Matoti (Recipes for Love and Murder, Wounds); and Akhenime Mfenyana.

The telenovela is produced by multi-award-winning Tshedza Pictures, who also brought us The River, The Republic, and Legacy.

Gqeberha: The Empire premiers on 16 January 2023 at 9pm on Mzansi Magic.

Jonga, with Zandile Msutwana and Zikhona Sodlaka on the cast, I already have high expectations 🔥😍 #GqeberhaTheEmpire ' 🌻bathong honey (@_uNonnie) December 21, 2022

Ooh a new telenovela I love me some new telenovela 💃🏽💃🏽, this one looks very interesting #GqeberhaTheEmpire ' Tsholofelo 🍃 (@Tsholofelo_le) December 21, 2022

Eastern Cape has really been doing the most lately, and im here for it #GqeberhaTheEmpire ' InstaTravelArt💯🇿🇦 (@OfficialRudyLJ) December 21, 2022

Can we talk about the cast 🔥♨️♨️#GqeberhaTheEmpire ' minister of durban (@niqita11) December 21, 2022

Finally a show showcasing isiXhosa culture, I can't wait to see this one #GqeberhaTheEmpire ' Aubrey (@Aubreychiibi) December 21, 2022