Nersa has until January to decide on Eskom's 32% tariff hike

If Eskom’s fifth revenue application is granted, the 32% tariff increase will kick in at the start of April next year.

JOHANNESBURG - South African households and businesses may have to contend with higher electricity prices if the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) agrees to Eskom's application for a 32% tariff hike.

The national energy regulator has until mid-January to decide on the power utility’s application for a 32% hike in electricity tariffs for the 2023/2024 financial year, followed by an increase of almost 10% in 2024/2025.

Earlier in the year, the Gauteng High Court ordered Nersa to make a decision on the multi-year price determination revenue application by Christmas Eve.

The court has now extended that deadline to January 12 after members of Nersa's electricity committee flagged some of their concerns.

Nersa can also decide to grant only part of that amount, as they did in April this year, when electricity tariffs increased by almost 10%, instead of the 20% requested by Eskom.

The implications of another sharp rise in power prices could be dire for South Africans already contending with a steep rise in living costs.