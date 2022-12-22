Motorists travelling from Gauteng to KZN warned to expect heavy traffic volumes

The N3 Toll Concession's traffic forecast shows high volumes are predicted between 3pm and 6pm on Friday, with the busiest periods being midday to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm clock that night.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists can expect a spike in traffic volumes from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal as the Christmas weekend gets underway.

Officials are expecting more than 1,500 vehicles to pass per hour.

N3 Toll Concession's operations manager, Thania Dhoogra: "One of the key things is that we expect that people should plan ahead. It's very important that people are aware of what's going on around them, particularly with regards to traffic conditions because there's increased traffic volumes on the road but also with that comes a higher risk of crash incidents, which can cause a delay for people's trips and when there's a delay, people become impatient and they become silly on the road."