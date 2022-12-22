Military expert says army deployment to Eskom power stations futile

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office announced the deployment of troops at four of Eskom's power stations at the weekend. The deployment was meant to prevent the sabotage of the utility's infrastructure, allegedly by Eskom workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The deployment of the defence force to Eskom power plants is pointless, according to military and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office announced the deployment of troops at four of Eskom's power stations at the weekend.

The deployment is meant to prevent sabotage of the utility's infrastructure, allegedly by internal workers.

In recent months, allegations emerged that internal sabotage at the state-owned company was worsening power cuts.

Eskom confirmed that the SANDF would be deployed to the Camden, Tutuka, Majuba and Grootvlei power plants-in Mpumalanga.

READ: Soldiers to remain at Eskom power plants until sabotage threat subsides - SANDF

Heitman said although the troops would assist with general protection at the power stations, they have no expertise and lacked the necessary skills to safeguard electrical infrastructure.

"The troops can't investigate internal sabotage, for instance. They don't really know how to. You need to be an engineer to do that," he said.