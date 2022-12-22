Mbalula has blood on his hands: Intercape on govt's failure to stop bus attacks

A court order was handed down earlier this week, forcing Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to implement an action plan to urgently deal with the ongoing attacks on long distance buses.

CAPE TOWN - Long-distance bus company Intercape said the transport ministry has blood on its hands.

The statement from CEO Johann Ferreira came as attacks on its coaches continued.

The ministry sought leave to appeal an earlier order by the same court which compelled the government to work with police to curb the violence after bus driver Bangikhaya Machana was shot and killed in Cape Town in April.

In August, Intercape said it recorded 150 incidents since the start of 2021. The incidents include shootings, intimidation, as well as assault and extortion.

The attacks - allegedly carried out by taxi operators - are especially prevalent in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said scores of letters and calls to the minister pleading for help had fallen on deaf ears.

"He has blood on his hands and he's gonna leave his office leaving a blood trail for his successor," said Ferreira.

"We've not had a letter from him. We've not had a call from him. The only thing that we received from him is obstacles, so I think his successor can't be worse."