Manhunt for suspects who shot and killed 2 bus passengers en route to Zim

The bus, which was carrying more than 80 passengers was travelling from Pretoria to Zimbabwe when it was attacked.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are searching for a group of armed suspects who shot and killed two bus passengers.

The suspects who had boarded the bus under the guise of being passengers forced the driver to pull over, and then shot three women in the bus, killing two and leaving another wounded.

The police said the other passengers were robbed of their personal belongings, including cash and cellphones.

“As the bus passed Mantsole weighbridge along the N1 road, one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot through the front windscreen, forcing the driver to pull over. All other passengers were then ordered to disembark and lie on the ground," said Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo.