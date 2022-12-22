Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death at graveyard to remain behind bars

Gopolang More (27) appeared at the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court on Wednesday where the case was postponed for further investigation.

PRETORIA - A 27-year-old man accused of the murder of his girlfriend will remain in police custody until his next court appearance in 2023.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said More allegedly stabbed 26-year-old Maria Makane to death at a gravesite in the area.

It is not clear how they ended up in the same vicinity because Makane had a restraining order against the accused.

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said that investigations into the case were ongoing.

“Police are conducting further investigations to gather more facts surrounding this case.”