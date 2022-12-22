Go

Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death at graveyard to remain behind bars

Picture: Pixabay.com
22 December 2022 12:05

PRETORIA - A 27-year-old man accused of the murder of his girlfriend will remain in police custody until his next court appearance in 2023.

Gopolang More appeared at the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court on Wednesday where the case was postponed for further investigation.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said More allegedly stabbed 26-year-old Maria Makane to death at a gravesite in the area.

It is not clear how they ended up in the same vicinity because Makane had a restraining order against the accused.

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said that investigations into the case were ongoing.

“Police are conducting further investigations to gather more facts surrounding this case.”

