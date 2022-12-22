Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 are:

Lotto: 07, 20, 21, 37, 38, 46 B: 24

Lotto Plus 1: 23, 28, 33, 44, 46, 48 B: 49

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 07, 15, 19, 22, 47 B: 04

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

