GP police recover military explosives in Ekurhuleni

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Thursday recovered military explosives that were allegedly set to be delivered to illegal miners in Benoni.

Members of the Ekurhuleni Bomb Disposal Unit were deployed to the scene in the East Rand to recover the explosive devices.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe explained: “The members were following up on information that the explosives were allegedly going to be delivered to illegal miners on Snake Road in Benoni.

“The team immediately operationalised the information and descended on the scene – where they found a box with seven hand grenades, one CS smoke generator, a military shot exploder, a military tester and 18 military switches…”

Mathe added that no arrests were made, however, a multi-disciplinary team was been deployed to the area.

“To ensure the security and safety of the surrounding communities, one of the hand grenades which was found to be unstable was destroyed on the spot to prevent any injuries and damage to property. A multi-disciplinary team has been dispatched to monitor the area to effect possible arrests.”