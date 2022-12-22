Gauteng Health Dept describes Bara Hospital disruptions as 'sabotage'

A copper pipe supplying water to two of the hospital's theatres was cut on Wednesday, following the replacement of a stolen pipe supplying oxygen.

JOHANNESBURG - After yet another incident halted operations at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the Gauteng Department of Health suspects that it was an inside job.

The department said that the plant room where the pipes were cut was not exposed, meaning that someone knew where to find it.

Nurses walked into two flooded theatres, which are used for emergency surgeries.

Describing the incident as sabotage, the department also believes that the perpetrator was familiar with the hospital's operations.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba: "You can tell that it's probably from people that know the system that know exactly what they were doing because they know exactly where to go to cause disruption of services within the facility."

He added that this latest incident had also been referred to the police for investigation.

The department said that no stone would be left unturned to find the culprits who endangered the lives of patients.