Former Eskom CEO Koko accuses Zondo Commission of being biased against him

In court papers filed this week, he insisted that he only ever acted in what he believed were the best interests of Eskom but that the commission ignored his affidavits and didn’t properly interrogate witnesses who implicated him.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko has accused the state capture commission of inquiry of being biased against him. This is contained in court papers filed as part of a challenge to the commission’s reports.

Koko this week filed a review application with the Johannesburg High Court.

He wants it to set aside findings, remarks and conclusions which he said "are not relationally connected to the evidence".

Koko said that his perception was that the commission’s legal team and investigators came in with a "theory about the case" and argued they were one-sided in their efforts to prove this theory and counter any alternatives.

He argued that the commission failed to interrogate critical witnesses, which he said would have "weakened the narrative against [him]".

Rather, he said, their evidence was accepted as common cause, especially when it implicated him and that the commission’s approach "lacked rigour", especially when it came to testimony in support of the version he said the commission’s legal team and investigators favoured.

He said that it failed to examine witnesses who were, as he put it, "hiding the truth" because it was skewed against him.