DA, health advocacy group call on GP health to review security at Bara Hospital

Patients' lives were put at risk after a copper pipe supplying water to two general theatres in the hospital was stolen on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A clarion call was on Thursday made by various quarters of society for a security review at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital following two incidents where copper pipes were stolen.

Patients' lives were put at risk after a copper pipe supplying water to two general theatres in the hospital was stolen on Wednesday.

A similar incident took place on Monday where another pipe supplying oxygen to the hospital's main intensive care unit (ICU) was also stolen.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) condemned the criminality adding that it put the lives of patients at risk.

The DA's shadow minister for health, Jack Bloom, said that they suspect the hospital's insiders might have colluded with security guards.

"It's intolerable that security is not prioritised in this hospital. They spend more than R20 million on security and yet they continue to have life-threatening thefts that affect staff and patients."

An advocacy group, Progressive Health Forum, also reacted to the acts of criminality saying similar incidents took place at other health facilities.

The forum's Aslaam Dasoo said the Department of Health needed to beef up security at public hospitals.

“The Department of Health should also do what it has neglected to do for years, and that is to reinforce infrastructure at public hospitals and enlist proper security services.”