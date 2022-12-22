Curro partners with Pitso Mosimane to create the 'Player of Tomorrow'

From January 2023, football prospects at Curro schools in Polokwane and Roodepoort will acquire invaluable knowledge and perfect their skills as part of the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) programme.

JOHANNESBURG: Pitso Mosimane’s football development drive has received a Curro boost, following confirmation that the school group will partner with him in a quest to "Create The Player of Tomorrow."

From January 2023, football prospects at their schools in Polokwane and Roodepoort will acquire invaluable knowledge and perfect their skills as part of the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) programme.

EXCITING NEWS! PMSS WILL BE AT CURRO!



We are honoured to be joining forces with the CURRO Group in the quest to Create the Player Of Tomorrow. #CreatingThePlayerofTomorrow#PMSS#Learners2Leaders pic.twitter.com/iYUYbSV7mu ' Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (@PMosimaneSS) November 30, 2022

While most people would have hoped that Mosimane’s involvement in South African football would be at Bafana Bafana level, the PMSS programme is part of the former Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach bid to help future versions of the national team.

“The question to ask is why coach [Stuart] Baxter, coach [Hugo] Broos, why are they not successful? It is because we are not dealing properly with our developmental structures,” his agent Moira Mosimane tells Eyewitness News in an exclusive interview.

“So as MT Sports (his management agency), one of the things coach Pitso asked us to do for him is help with development so that 70% to 80% of the players in Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana in the future are from Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools”.

With that mandate, the schools will teach children between the ages of six to 13 to master the ball, so that from 13 and up they can flourish on the pitch.

“Maybe if he gets given an u13 side and grows with them, he can (coach Bafana). As an agent for him, I don’t think it will have any value for coach Pitso go back if the foundation is not correct.”

PMSS IN POLOKWANE



The Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools programme began their 3-day induction for coaches at Northern Academy high in Polokwane on Monday.



The event is a preparation for the pilot project in partnership with Curro which is set to begin early 2023. #LimSportsZone pic.twitter.com/WQFNEuypcA ' LimSportsZone (@LimSportsZone) December 12, 2022

In the interim it’s Saudi Arabian fans who have front row seats to watch Mosimane work, as he is head coach at second division side Al-Ahli Saudi FC.

The side are currently fifth in the standings, seven points behind the log leaders after 10 games played.

Having conquered the African continent, and now making a mark in Asia, many football fans are hoping Europe could be the next step for South Africa’s most successful coach.

“They change their mind a lot,” Moira laughs when asked about infiltrating that market.

Mosimane has a set-in stone backroom staff which features analysts Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomons as well as strength and conditioning coach Kabelo Rangoaga.

Coach Maahier Davids was in November added to the ‘dream team’ as an assistant coach to Mosimane.

“One day it’s a yes and one day it’s a no. I just believe that the move into the Asia market, is very big, from a tactical point of view. I think what we need to focus on is winning the Asia Champions League with Al-Ahli Saudi. I think it’s possible, in the next two-three years. We need to then promote them back to the Premier League.”

Moira adds: “Also, if you look at who owns the [English] Premier League teams, it’s the Saudis. I don’t think it’s about coaching an EPL team it’s about making that mark with a team that is an underdog and saying this is ‘where I found them, and this is where I took them'".

The management of Mosimane’s career is a family business as Moira is the founder of and Managing Director of MT Sports while his daughter Lelentle is the company’s Digital Media Specialist.

The company’s objectives include talent identification and placement, development and management of their talent’s brand, communication and commercial interests.

When it comes to how the conversations around coach Mosimane’s next career moves impact the family unit, Moira admits it’s easy to separate the two because they aim to ensure the coach continues to break down barriers, as he exports South Africa’s coaching talents to the world.

“I don’t think I wear both hats, to be honest,” Moira says about the balancing act between agent and wife. “I wear the hat of ‘my client wants to do this’. That is important. I think coach Pitso’s wife must deal with how she balances the family. Coach Pitso has an ambition of being the best. He is the best. Unfortunately, he is not yet properly recognised.”