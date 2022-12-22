CoCT tests water at Bakoven Beach before declaring it safe for swimmers

The beach was closed earlier on Thursday after officials were alerted to an electrical failure at the Beta sewer pump station.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said regular water testing will take place at Bakoven Beach before its declared safe for swimming.

This comes as holidaymakers are expected to make their way to the city during the festive season.

The beach was closed earlier on Thursday after officials were alerted to an electrical failure at the Beta sewer pump station.

The city’s Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrew said they were looking at solutions to prevent overflows at the pump station.

“One such solution is the possibility of installing an emergency inverter or uninterrupted power supply (ups) system that will solve the load-shedding problem at this pump station. As a precaution, city health has advised that the beach be closed until further notice.

“Health warning signage has been installed. Water quality testing will be done daily until the levels are within the minimum requirements for recreational activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines…”