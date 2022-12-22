Cele cautions against politicising service delivery

The minister said police officers are finding it difficult to fight crime in townships like Khayelitsha due to lack of street lighting and house numbering.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said service delivery must not politicised.

Cele was speaking at the Safer Festive Season Campaign roadshow in Site C at Khayelitsha earlier on Thursday.

The minister said police officers are finding it difficult to fight crime in townships like Khayelitsha due to lack of street lighting and house numbering.

"There's a place here called Covid-19, when anybody phones the police there, you would not know where to tell the police where to go. But if you put the proper address the address will say, go to 'Cele street number 555' the police would know how to reach there."

Meanwhile, Cele said there's progress in plans to build a police station at Makhaza in Khayelitsha, a promise that was made in July this year.

"The issue of the new police station has been raised, I will be really mad to say tomorrow there will be a police station. There are many places that we go around they raise the issue of police station. But there are police stations, a few of them one or two around here Makhaza is one of them that we are working on. We believe soon there will be a police station."

Cele visited parts of Cape Town as he continued with his festive season inspection roadshow in the Western Cape.

Over two hundred police officers were on standby in anticipation of the minister’s arrival.

The officers also conducted routine inspections of motorists passing by as part of the Safer Festive Season campaign.

Cele's visit forms part of efforts by the South African Police Service (Saps) to channel resources to areas where they were most needed.

It is also under the theme of "more boots on the ground towards enhanced police visibility".