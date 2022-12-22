Baby, two others killed in overloaded bakkie accident on N14

It's understood that 16 people, who were all passengers of the bakkie, were involved in the deadly crash.

PRETORIA - At least three people, including a baby, died during a single-vehicle accident while a dozen others were left injured on the N14 near Diepsloot.

It's understood that 16 people, who were occupants in the bakkie, were involved in the deadly crash.

Gauteng traffic police said the driver lost control of the bakkie after one of the tyres was dislodged from the vehicle.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said that the crash caused major delays on the N14 route.

“Three people were killed on impact - a mother, a 12-year-old, and a baby - and this is due to overloading. Traffic in the direction of Pretoria is affected. We urge motorists to avoid the route. Traffic police are at the scene dealing with the recovery of the fatal crash.”