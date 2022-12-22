Andile Lungisa's fate in the ANC NEC hangs in the balance

Lungisa’s fight to be elected and serve in the NEC was a hot topic during closed sessions at the ANC’s 55th national conference - with members demanding that he be allowed to stand.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) member Andile Lungisa insists he’s eligible to serve in the national executive committee (NEC) despite his conviction of assault.

He is one of the 80 new members of the NEC that the party announced on Wednesday.

The party in the Eastern Cape affirmed his suspension leading up to the conference.

This is despite the rules from the electoral committee banning those with convictions from contesting for positions.

He was convicted of assaulting a fellow councillor with a water jug on the head in 2018.

Regulations under the ANC's electoral committee prohibit candidates found guilty of a serious crime with a prison sentence of six months or more from contesting leadership positions.

Lungisa has, however, made it to the party's highest decision-making structure - in between conferences - despite his three-year jail sentence.

He said he served his time in prison, but he will allow being subjected to internal investigations regarding his position in the NEC.

“My matter is due for review in February where I’m challenging my suspension. Now the ordinary delegates who are revolutionaries then nominated me at the conference.”

While he remained a newly-elected NEC member, his fate remains undecided.

The party's secretary general - Fikile Mbalula - said deliberations on Lungisa's future in the NEC have begun and will be resolved before the continuation of its elective conference on 5 January 2023.