Analyst says Ramaphosa handed a poisoned chalice as ANC leader

Ramaphosa heads the party for another five years after being elected, along with six others, to the party's top 7 at the recently adjourned ANC elective conference in Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - While President Cyril Ramaphosa may rejoice at being re-elected ANC leader, some analysts have warned that he sits with a poisoned chalice.

Political analyst Dr Ebrahim Harvey highlighted the difficulty faced by Ramaphosa, who will again have to attempt to appease all internal party factions.

"They need to continue to survive and they got the NEC, the cabinet, so they try and straddle this divide and have members on both sides of the factions present. It's a strategic decision. It's a serious problem, but I'm not surprised."

Harvey said that he believed that a Cabinet reshuffle was imminent.

"As much as Ramaphosa wants to keep that NEC balanced between the factions so that it gives him less trouble, he's going to do a reshuffle and I can tell you now, I predict that Lindiwe Sisulu may have made it to the NEC but...I think there'll be sacrifice."