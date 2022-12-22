ANC making gender parity strides, but racial diversity still lacking - analyst

Forty-four women were elected to the ANC national executive committee, three of them among the top seven. That's a 50.6% percent representation of women - the most in the party's history.

CAPE TOWN - There are now more women than men in the governing party's top decision-making structure.

Forty-four women were elected to the African National Congress' (ANC) national executive committee (NEC), three of them among the top seven.

That's a 50.6% percent representation of women - the most in the party's history.

They were elected alongside 43 men at the ANC elective conference in Johannesburg this week.

While the ANC made strides when it came to gender parity, political analyst Oscar van Heerden said the same could not be said about racial diversity.

"Whites, Indians and coloureds in South Africa constitutes about 21% collectively. Now at the moment in the NEC leadership, there's less than 5% represented. This is a big, big problem and I think the ANC is beginning to take note of it," he said.