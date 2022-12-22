Alleged Pagad G-Force leader arrested

The Hawks allege that he was involved in a plan to murder the investigating officer and magistrate presiding over the bail applications of his two sons.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks said that it has arrested an alleged leader of vigilante organisation Pagad's splinter group, G-Force.

Moegsien Barendse was arrested on Wednesday and made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on the same day.

Barendse, 62, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

"This comes after the Hawks' crimes against the state team, based in Bellville, received a complaint of conspiracy to commit murder on 18 November 2022," said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

"The information was then followed up and through an extensive investigation, revealed that Barendse conspired with other members of the Pagad G-Force to assassinate the two officials."